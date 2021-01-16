ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Raymond James

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OKE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 180.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

