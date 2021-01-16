OneLedger Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $313,348.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00058921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.10 or 0.00513429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.87 or 0.04059963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00016557 BTC.

About OneLedger

OLT is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,111,173 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

