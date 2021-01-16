On.Live (ONL) Market Cap Hits $253,197.16

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. One On.Live token can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, On.Live has traded flat against the dollar. On.Live has a total market capitalization of $253,197.16 and approximately $131.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00060499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.14 or 0.00468947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00042122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.24 or 0.04090917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013126 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016532 BTC.

On.Live Profile

On.Live (CRYPTO:ONL) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official website is on.live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling On.Live

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

