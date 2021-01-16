Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Trading Up 5.4%

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) rose 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $17.99. Approximately 1,081,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 718,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

OMER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $84,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,936.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Omeros by 13.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 98.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 36,884 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Omeros during the third quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 225.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 306,684 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

