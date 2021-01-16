Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $5.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

Shares of OLN opened at $26.06 on Friday. Olin has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,682.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $288,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at about $53,645,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 6,731.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,832 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at about $14,610,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 41.3% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after acquiring an additional 556,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after acquiring an additional 438,264 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

