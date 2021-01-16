OIN Finance Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 128.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. OIN Finance has a market cap of $621,064.50 and approximately $2.28 million worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded up 137.7% against the US dollar. One OIN Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00044224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00114838 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00064037 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00239823 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,987.02 or 0.87874557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00058522 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

OIN Finance Token Trading

OIN Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

