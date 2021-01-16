Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) a €118.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Metzler set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt SE (SIX2.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €103.00 ($121.18).

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €103.30 ($121.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €98.27 and a 200-day moving average of €80.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67. Sixt SE has a 12-month low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 12-month high of €104.00 ($122.35). The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

