OctoFi (OCTO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.75 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One OctoFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $48.10 or 0.00131525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a total market cap of $27.43 million and $2.75 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00051555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00117919 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00066154 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.86 or 0.00256638 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,693.50 or 0.94864508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00063041 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi’s genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,364 tokens. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

OctoFi Token Trading

OctoFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

