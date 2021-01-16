Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) vs. Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) Critical Survey

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) and Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Oceaneering International has a beta of 3.6, indicating that its stock price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cal Dive International has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

83.4% of Oceaneering International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Oceaneering International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Cal Dive International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oceaneering International and Cal Dive International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oceaneering International 0 9 1 0 2.10 Cal Dive International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oceaneering International presently has a consensus target price of $6.83, suggesting a potential downside of 41.03%. Given Oceaneering International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oceaneering International is more favorable than Cal Dive International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oceaneering International and Cal Dive International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oceaneering International $2.05 billion 0.56 -$348.44 million ($0.82) -14.12 Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cal Dive International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oceaneering International.

Profitability

This table compares Oceaneering International and Cal Dive International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oceaneering International -37.40% -3.56% -1.14% Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oceaneering International beats Cal Dive International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2019, this segment owned 250 work-class ROVs. The company's Subsea Products segment constructs various specialty subsea hardware products, including subsea umbilicals utilizing steel tubes, thermoplastic hoses, and termination assemblies; tooling, ROV tooling, and subsea work packages; production control equipment; installation and workover control systems; clamp connectors; pipeline connector and repair systems; subsea and topside control valves; and subsea chemical injection valves, as well as offers riserless light well intervention services. Its Subsea Projects segment performs subsea oilfield hardware installation and inspection, maintenance, and repair services; serves shallow water projects; and performs subsea intervention and hardware installation services, such as subsea well tie-backs, pipeline/flow line tie-ins and repairs, pipeline crossing, and umbilical and other subsea equipment installations, and subsea intervention services. The company's Asset Integrity segment offers asset integrity services for the safety of customers' facilities onshore and offshore; third-party inspections to customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; and first-pass integrity evaluation and assessment, and nondestructive testing services. Its Advanced Technologies segment provides project management, engineering services, and equipment for applications in non-energy industries. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Cal Dive International

Cal Dive International, Inc. operates as a marine contractor that provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage, and light well intervention services to the offshore oil and natural gas industry. It owns a fleet of dive support vessels and construction barges. The company has operations in the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf, the Northeastern United States, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, Australia, West Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Cal Dive International, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On March 3, 2015, Cal Dive International, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

