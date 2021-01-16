Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) Short Interest Update

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the December 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ocean Power Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,578,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,334,173. Ocean Power Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $88.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies stock. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Cim LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ocean Power Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

