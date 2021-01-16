Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Barclays

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target increased by Barclays from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. 140166 upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.87. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 349,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.