Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Trading Up 0.8%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.38 and last traded at $72.38. Approximately 32,897 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 20,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.83.

The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.58 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.28.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

