ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ObsEva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.36). ObsEva reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ObsEva.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15).

Several research firms have issued reports on OBSV. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ObsEva by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 434,953 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ObsEva by 32.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 62,192 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 19.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 179,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. 141,060,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,876,766. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $195.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

