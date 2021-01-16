Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) Short Interest Update

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 703,100 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the December 15th total of 369,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Obalon Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) by 44,715.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698,448 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.01% of Obalon Therapeutics worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OBLN opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $12.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.69. Obalon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.13.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.14% and a negative net margin of 688.07%.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people with obesity. The company offers the Obalon Balloon System designed to provide weight loss in patients with obesity. Its Obalon Balloon System comprises of a swallow able capsule that contains an inflatable balloon attached to a microcatheter; the Obalon Navigation System console, which is a combination of hardware and software used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement; the Obalon Touch Inflation Dispenser, which is a semi-automated, hand-held inflation device used to inflate the balloon once it is placed; and a disposable canister filled with mixture of gas.

