OAX (OAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.08 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. OAX has a total market capitalization of $9.08 million and approximately $281,709.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OAX has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00060942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.33 or 0.00474684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005600 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00042920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.25 or 0.04074623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013239 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016526 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

