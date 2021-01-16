Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OMP. TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of OMP opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $17.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $502.43 million, a P/E ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 2.69.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 127,702 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 315,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 7.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

