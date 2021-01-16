Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.25 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.38.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $811.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.52 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. Research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 126,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $662,646.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,535,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,709,906.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 90,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $498,707.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 843,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,469. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 51.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 118.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

