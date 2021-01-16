Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,106 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,000. Walmart accounts for 2.3% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $144.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $409.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

