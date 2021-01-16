Oak Harvest Investment Services Invests $3.69 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,492 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,000. Starbucks makes up 1.6% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,603,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 293,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,443,000 after acquiring an additional 189,125 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 161,703 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 220,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after acquiring an additional 48,901 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.33. 5,521,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,315,217. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.62. The company has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

