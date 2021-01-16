O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 646,557 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 527,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OIIM shares. TheStreet raised O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on O2Micro International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $227.66 million, a PE ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. Equities analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OIIM. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,077,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in O2Micro International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,895,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 210,718 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O2Micro International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,526,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

