NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the December 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.58. 7,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,922. NXT Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.08.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides geophysical survey services to the upstream oil and gas industry through its proprietary gravity-based stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

