NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at Raymond James

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.03.

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$1.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$266.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.83. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$2.99.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$105.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

