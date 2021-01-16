Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Stock Price Up 18.8%

Shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) rose 18.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 383,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 127,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.96%.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas.

