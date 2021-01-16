Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Up 79.4% in December

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 79.4% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIM. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 76.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 76.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

NIM stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.