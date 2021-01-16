Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 73.1% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 632.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 126,962 shares during the period.

JCE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 45,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,695. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

