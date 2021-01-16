Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.03

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and traded as low as $14.76. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 141,236 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAC. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 65.3% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

