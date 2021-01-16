Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.03

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and traded as low as $14.76. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 141,236 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC)
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.