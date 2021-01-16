Numeraire Reaches Market Cap of $121.49 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can now be bought for about $27.20 or 0.00074557 BTC on popular exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $121.49 million and approximately $9.47 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00060631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.00471210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00043248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.16 or 0.04070193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013142 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016701 BTC.

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,465,630 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai

Numeraire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

