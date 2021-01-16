NULS One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17.73 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000748 BTC on exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $27.33 million and $17.73 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NULS Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

NULS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

