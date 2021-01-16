NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 40.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 164.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 32,137 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.