Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a research note published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,409,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,274. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novartis has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Novartis by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 20.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

