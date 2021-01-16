Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Trading Up 27%

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s share price rose 27% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 106,736,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 34,983,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. The company has a market cap of $179.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Novan, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Novan during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

