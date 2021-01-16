Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Short Interest Up 44.9% in December

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 630,200 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the December 15th total of 434,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NESRF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. 725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,336. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. Northern Star Resources has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $13.03.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Northern Star Resources from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised Northern Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Northern Star Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Star Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

