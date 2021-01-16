North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.42.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $317.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.84 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in North American Construction Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after acquiring an additional 284,400 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in North American Construction Group by 110.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 517,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 271,588 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in North American Construction Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 98,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

