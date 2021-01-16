Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.92.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $252.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.26 and its 200-day moving average is $216.50. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $258.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

