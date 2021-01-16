Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

Several analysts have commented on OSB shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Norbord from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norbord from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Norbord from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of OSB opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42. Norbord has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 332.69, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.54 million. Norbord had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norbord will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is an increase from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norbord during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Norbord during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Norbord during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,052,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Norbord by 321.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 39,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Norbord during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,278,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

