Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.25

Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 2193219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$0.40 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.99 million and a PE ratio of -71.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

In other Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) news, Director Anita Young Algie sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$34,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,500 shares in the company, valued at C$439,405.50. Also, Director Mark Ireton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,440,465 shares in the company, valued at C$504,162.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,000 shares of company stock worth $103,075.

Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) Company Profile (CVE:NRM)

Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It explores for lithium brine deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus project comprising 1,214 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

