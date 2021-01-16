Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.85

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.85 and last traded at $49.74, with a volume of 1595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Noah declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Noah by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Noah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Noah by 14.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Noah in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noah in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

