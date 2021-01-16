Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nikon’s enviable high-end camera portfolio including mirrorless products is a major growth driver. Moreover, capital investments for mid-to-small size panels were on a recovery trend and capital investments for large-size panels were steady, which bodes well for Nikon. However, it is suffering from the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Delay in launching products such as high-end DSLR cameras and lenses for mirrorless cameras due to COVID-19 are expected to hurt the Imaging Products segment. Additionally, the continuous shrinkage of the digital camera-interchangeable lens-type market and the compact digital-camera market is a significant headwind for Nikon. The company's fiscal 2021 guidance reflects massive top-line decline as well as rising losses. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

NINOY opened at $7.77 on Friday. Nikon has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.38). Nikon had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nikon will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

