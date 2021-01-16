NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to report sales of $121.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NIC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.16 million to $122.86 million. NIC posted sales of $87.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full year sales of $440.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $438.46 million to $442.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $441.33 million, with estimates ranging from $422.90 million to $452.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $134.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.81 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EGOV shares. DA Davidson raised NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on NIC in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NIC stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 295,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,161. NIC has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NIC’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGOV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIC by 8.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIC in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NIC in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NIC by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 26,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in NIC by 254.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 348,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 250,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

