NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have C$35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$26.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$31.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -14.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63. NFI Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$9.12 and a 12-month high of C$33.94.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$884.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$678.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.35%.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 137,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.54 per share, with a total value of C$3,379,158.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,017,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

