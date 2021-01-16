NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.92-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $547-555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $546.8 million.NextGen Healthcare also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.92-0.98 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.96.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $21.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.35, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.