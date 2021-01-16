NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Increased by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 80.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.88. 314,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,694,627. The company has a market cap of $162.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

