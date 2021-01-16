NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 257.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,694,627. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $162.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

