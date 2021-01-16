NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF) Shares Up 1.1%

NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF) shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 106.60 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 106.20 ($1.39). 734,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 594,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.37).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 106.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.28. The company has a market cap of £623.17 million and a PE ratio of -23.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. NextEnergy Solar’s payout ratio is -152.17%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s principal activities and investment objectives are to provide investors with a sustainable and attractive dividend that increases in line with retail price index over the long-term by investing in a portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) assets that are located in the United Kingdom.

