NEXT (NET) 24 Hour Volume Tops $35,813.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. NEXT has a total market cap of $14.26 million and $35,813.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEXT has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000955 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.04 or 0.00398455 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.