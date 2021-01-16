Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NEWT opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. Newtek Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is 80.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Newtek Business Services by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

