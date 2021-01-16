Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Shares of Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 209022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$79.33.

NGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) from C$121.00 to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.73, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$77.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73.

Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.37 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.533 dividend. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

About Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

