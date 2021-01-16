Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -92.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $24.57.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 9.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $2,316,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 14.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 296,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

