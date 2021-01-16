New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Short Interest Update

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,210,000 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the December 15th total of 12,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 855,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 60,870 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NYMT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,275,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,056. The company has a quick ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $6.41.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. On average, research analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This is a boost from New York Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NYMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

