New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the December 15th total of 783,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNR remained flat at $$5.65 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,411. New Senior Investment Group has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $469.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

